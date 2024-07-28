Brokerages Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Target Price at $29.33

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Community Banks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

United Community Banks Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 111,360.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.91. United Community Banks has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $31.96.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.95 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.