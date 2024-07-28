Brokerages Set Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Universal Music Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMGNF
Universal Music Group Stock Down 2.6 %
About Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Music Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.