Brokerages Set Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Universal Music Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Universal Music Group Stock Down 2.6 %

About Universal Music Group

Shares of OTCMKTS UMGNF opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

