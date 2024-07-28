Brokers Issue Forecasts for NVR, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVR)

Get NVR alerts:

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for NVR in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $127.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $132.00. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $493.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $131.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $495.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $8,600.60 on Friday. NVR has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,695.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,743.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,630.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

