Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.50 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $933.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 178,733 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 516,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58,170 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

