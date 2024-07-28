Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BC opened at $79.98 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Get Our Latest Report on BC

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.