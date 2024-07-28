Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $93.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

View Our Latest Report on BC

Brunswick Price Performance

BC opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.