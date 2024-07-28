Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $124,840,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $65,105,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $38,655,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334,851 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,712,000 after purchasing an additional 278,082 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

