Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $79.60 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,186 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,284 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $356,217,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,364 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $425.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.53 and a 200 day moving average of $420.65. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $465.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.53.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

