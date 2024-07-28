BTIG Research Trims DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price to $120.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

