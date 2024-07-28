Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,953.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

BBW stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $368.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.20). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

