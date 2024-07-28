Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $68.32 and last traded at $67.68, with a volume of 23333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.01%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.82%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.23 per share, with a total value of $30,138.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 219,450 shares in the company, valued at $11,022,973.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $79,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 600 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.23 per share, with a total value of $30,138.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 219,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,973.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,730 shares of company stock valued at $431,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1,666.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,167,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.