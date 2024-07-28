CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock Position Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CACI International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. TD Cowen raised their price target on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.55.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI opened at $449.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.91. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.35.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.