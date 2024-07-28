Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.27

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.27 and last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 106990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cactus Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the sale, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 595.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 584,831 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 513,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 498,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $20,204,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 39.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,921,000 after purchasing an additional 375,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,355 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

