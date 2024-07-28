Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Update

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. Cadre has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $275,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 547,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Cadre by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cadre by 1,640.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Cadre by 635.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cadre by 992.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

