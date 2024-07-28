Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Target Price to C$1.00

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

CRE opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. Critical Elements Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.04.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

