CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 103,103 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,103 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,805,000 after buying an additional 3,803,928 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,842,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,978 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,191,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,497,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.