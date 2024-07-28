CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 137 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $128.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.23. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

