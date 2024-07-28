CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 2,800 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after buying an additional 1,108,176 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after acquiring an additional 950,171 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,266,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,970,000 after purchasing an additional 181,644 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.