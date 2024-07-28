CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

SPSC stock opened at $209.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

