CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 1,050 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Westlake were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Westlake by 66.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westlake by 2.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Westlake by 13.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Westlake by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Westlake by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WLK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

Shares of WLK opened at $143.03 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $112.77 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

