CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 15,174 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,380,000 after buying an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2,549.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,700 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,968,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 138,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

