CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 230 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 423,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN opened at $142.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.50 and its 200-day moving average is $128.10.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.60.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

