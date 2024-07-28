CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

