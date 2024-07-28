CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 89.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.0 %

WHR stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.62. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $148.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

