CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 40.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KFY stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $72.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

