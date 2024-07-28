CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $5.04 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,906,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAP. UBS Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of AAP opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

