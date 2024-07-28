CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 604.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 62,431 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324,252 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

