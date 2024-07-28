CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $5.72 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 66.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

