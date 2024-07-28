CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Lowers Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 69.2% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 529.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $122,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.