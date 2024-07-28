CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Lowers Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in AGCO were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after acquiring an additional 784,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AGCO by 3,115.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,440 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 723,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $83,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $92.75 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

