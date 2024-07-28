CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 2,452 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.20% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $14,952,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IIPR opened at $122.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 14.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

