CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases Shares of 201,427 COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 201,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDP

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.