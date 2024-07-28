CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after buying an additional 51,397 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,457,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,976,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 452,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,308,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,421,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at $17,373,298.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,373,298.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,439 shares of company stock worth $3,498,919 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $83.04 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.51.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.