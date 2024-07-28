Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.67.

Several analysts have commented on CU shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of CU opened at C$31.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$28.13 and a 52 week high of C$34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.72.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3489583 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 84.58%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

