Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $168.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $112.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.12.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $151.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.95.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 759.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

