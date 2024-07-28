Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $498.80 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion and approximately $498.80 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.24 or 0.04810083 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00040897 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,075,829,454 coins and its circulating supply is 35,907,782,595 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

