Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CSL opened at $424.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 27.88%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

