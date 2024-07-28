CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

NYSE KMX opened at $83.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,542 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 6.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in CarMax by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

