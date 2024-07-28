Caroline Foulger Purchases 20,000 Shares of Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Foulger purchased 20,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.67) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($133,471.29).
Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance
Shares of OCI opened at GBX 516 ($6.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £910.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 82.79, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 500.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 480.19. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 392 ($5.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 520 ($6.73).
About Oakley Capital Investments
