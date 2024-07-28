Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31, reports. The business had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%.
Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $88.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.
CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.
