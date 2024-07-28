Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 7.3%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.86 and last traded at $133.11. 1,861,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,457,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.10.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Stock Up 7.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $2,071,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,548 shares in the company, valued at $24,572,968.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,499.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $2,071,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,572,968.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,551,446 shares of company stock worth $299,876,431 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $1,931,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Carvana by 3,218.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.