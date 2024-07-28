CBB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

CBB Bancorp Stock Performance

CBB Bancorp stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. CBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

