CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.86.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

