CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $110.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $112.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.