CECO Environmental (CECO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CECO stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

CECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

