Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.53. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $1,834,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

