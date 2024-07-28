Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.51.

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,772,617 shares of company stock valued at $107,637,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 50.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after buying an additional 790,014 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15. Celsius has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

