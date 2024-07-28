Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 80.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

