Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Price Up 6.7% Following Earnings Beat

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $71.94. Approximately 2,053,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,413,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.

The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Centene by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 351,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Centene by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

