CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.25.

CEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$8.16.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.78%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total value of C$56,266.52. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total value of C$56,266.52. Insiders sold a total of 106,043 shares of company stock worth $788,155 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

